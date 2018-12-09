The San Antonio Police Department has arrested 52-year-old Pedro Ramirez, who’s accused of assaulting a disabled person.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ramirez called out to a disabled man who was walking his dog, pulled him into a laundry room, and hit him with a broom. The report goes on to state that the victim was struck by hand and choked with a broom before being taken into the suspect’s bedroom.

The victim went on to tell police that, while in the bedroom, the suspect hit him with a belt and then squeezed and pulled on his testicles while the victim screamed for mercy.

The arrest warrant states that the suspect and victim live in the same southwest-side house and that Ramirez is listed as the owner and operator of the boarding house where the assault is alleged to have taken place.

