Middle school teacher arrested after exchanging sexually charged messages with student, SAPD says

Police say they believe there could be additional victims.

SAN ANTONIO — A 49-year-old middle school teacher is in custody for allegedly exchanging messages and photos "that were sexual in nature" with a young student last summer, police say.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said an investigation was launched in June when the victim's parents contacted authorities, having found the messages on their child's phone. Enough evidence was gathered over the subsequent months to arrest Lloyd Pegues.

The victim is under 14 years old. It's unclear, however, if there was any contact between Pegues and the victim at their school, nor did police specify the school.

SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman credited the department's human exploitation unit with potentially preventing worse crimes.

"There's preventing victims of human trafficking, that's the big picture," Guzman said.

He added police believe Pegues may have targeted other minors, and encouraged families of additional victims to contact SAPD at (210)207-7273.

