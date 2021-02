Police said that the shooting happened inside an apartment, and a 15-year-old boy is a person of interest. The 10-year-old boy was hit in the abdomen.

SAN ANTONIO — A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say he suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The San Antonio Police responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment complex at 1700 S Hamilton Ave. on the west side. Police said that the shooting happened inside a residence, and a 15-year-old boy is a person of interest.

