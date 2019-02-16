SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a man in is critical condition after being shot by another person Saturday morning on the south side.

According to SAPD, witnesses saw the two arguing on the 100 block of McMullen Street shortly before 10 a.m. when the suspect drew a gun and "fired multiple times, striking the victim once in the abdomen."

Police say the suspect, identified only as a Latin male in his 20s, left the scene in a red Dodge Challenger. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say they searched the area for the suspect but as of early Saturday afternoon he has not been found.