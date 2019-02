SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are questioning three men in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

Police say one victim died after being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on North San Jacinto near Woodlawn Lake Park. Officials say the shooting was preceded by some kind of argument between the three detained males and the unidentified victim.

Officers could be seen going in and out of a house in the area to collect evidence early Thursday evening.