SAN ANTONIO — One young man is dead and another was questioned by police after an argument ended in gunfire in the Los Angeles Heights neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio Police say they were called to the 2000 block of West Wildwood, just off West Avenue about 1 p.m. Sgt. Lawrence Walters said there were several people inside a home when two men had some sort of conflict.

Walters said the argument spilled into the front yard and ended with a fatal shot. "The person laying in the front yard came to the residence, and we're not sure what occurred, but at some point the male that came to the residence was shot and killed," he said.

Walters said homicide investigators are talking with all the people who were in the house about exactly what happened.

"Nobody is arrested. I would not use the word detained. Homicide detectives will make the determination about whether anyone will be charged," Walters said.

The name of the deceased has not been released. All Walters said about the man is that he appears to be in his 20s.

