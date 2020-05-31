San Marcos police looking for fatal shooting suspect

The shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Redpoint Apartments in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot and killed a woman on Saturday evening.

On Saturday at approximately 6:51 p.m., SMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Redpoint Apartments, formerly The Woods, at 650 River Road in San Marcos. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Ivoryana Chante Ballard.

The SMPD Criminal Investigations Division immediately initiated a murder investigation and identified 20-year-old Steven Deshawn Crawford as a suspect in Ballard's death and issued an active arrest warrant. Police are still searching for him.

Police believe this was an isolated incident with no active threat to the general public. This is the second homicide in San Marcos this year.