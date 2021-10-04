Man killed after threatening San Marcos police officers with weapon, officials say

The incident occurred along Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) responded to an incident along Interstate 35 early Saturday morning that resulted in officers fatally shooting the suspect.

Officials said at approximately 12:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted to a man walking in traffic on I-35 near southbound Mile Marker 204 for Seguin (TX-82, TX-123). Officers saw the man walk along the retaining wall then cross traffic. They attempted to detain the man for his safety and the safety of passing drivers, officials said.

Officials said that officers noted the man was holding a knife or similar object in his hand and at one point threatened officers by moving aggressively toward them. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation before the man turned and ran in front of traffic, nearly causing a collision with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck.

Officers again tried to detain the man, but he turned and fully charged at the officers with the weapon "held above his head in a manner similar to a striking or slashing motion," officials said. The man was shot and officers began to administer life-saving efforts including CPR.

Hays County EMS medics were present at the scene and the man was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace before being transported to the medical examiner's office. The man had no identification on his person, so upon identification by the medical examiner, his next of kin will be notified.

Officials said there are three investigations currently underway regarding this incident. Those include an independent investigation by the Texas Rangers Division of Public Safety, an investigation by the San Marcos Criminal Investigation Division and an internal SMPD investigation.

The two officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per SMPD policy.