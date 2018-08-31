SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a sexual assault where a woman claims she was attacked at an apartment complex.

The incident reportedly happened late Friday, July 20 into the next morning. The victim told the San Marcos Police Department she was attempting to enter the lower level of the Vistas apartment complex at 401 N. Fredericksburg St.

The victim said she was approached by three men who offered to help her get into the building. After entering the building, she said the men followed her for a short time then attacked and sexually assaulted her.

She also believes the attack happened in the level above the leasing office.

SMPD released surveillance photos of the suspects in a Facebook post.

If you have any information about this incident or know the identity of the suspects pictured, contact Det. Dave Campbell with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2312.

