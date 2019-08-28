SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are looking for a man who was involved in a road rage incident in downtown San Marcos in June and then evaded arrest on Tuesday.

On June 26, the San Marcos Police Department received a call regarding a road rage incident in the downtown area. During that incident, police said 33-year-old Jorge Enriquez used his vehicle to block in another vehicle and then threw a beer can at the driver's side window of that vehicle and attacked the driver, causing injury. As the victim attempted to get away, Enriquez rammed the victim's vehicle with his own.

On Tuesday, August 27, SMPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Enriquez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to the June incident. At approximately 5:58 p.m., SMPD detectives saw Enriquez drive to his residence in the 700 block of Bracewood Circle and attempted to contact him.

RELATED:

Terroristic threat, kidnapping suspect arrested after 2-hour SWAT standoff in San Marcos

UT Austin police department reorganizes, adds SWAT team

Enriquez parked his vehicle, ran into his apartment and barricaded himself inside. SMPD notified the Hays County SWAT team and requested their assistance. During this time, police asked the public to avoid the area and anyone who was in the area was asked to stay indoors.

Law enforcement officers surrounded Enriquez's apartment and obtained a search warrant to enter, but when they got inside, they found Enriquez wasn't there.

The City of San Marcos said the situation ended just after 8:30 p.m. and residents were free to leave their homes.

At this time, police do not know where Enriquez is. He is considered violent and anyone with any information about him is asked to contact SMPD Detective Patrick Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I didn't think someone would hurt kids' | Lone survivor of Spring mass shooting testifies

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Suspected shoplifters allegedly started fires in Walmart bathroom as a distraction