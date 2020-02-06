San Marcos Police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Dwight Thomas, 42, was walking in a bicycle lane Monday night when he was hit by a car.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in San Marcos are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night.

According to a spokesperson with SMPD, Dwight Thomas, 42, was walking either on the edge of a sidewalk or in a bicycle lane in the 1600 block of Post Road around 10 p.m when he was hit.

Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Based on evidence at the scene, the car that hit Thomas is believed to be a maroon 2002-2005 Ford Explorer (possibly the Sport Trac model). The vehicle is missing the right-front-side turn signal housing and possibly the front right headlight is broken.

Interim Police Chief Bob Klett is hoping someone will come forward with information as the "community has already helped us identify one hit and run driver this year."