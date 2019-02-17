SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police and the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Department have linked two deaths over the weekend to being a murder suicide.

San Marcos police stated Brihana Landrum, 24, was shot in the head at her home in the 1200 block of Hilltop Dr. on Sunday.

According to police, after being shot, Landrum's family loaded her into a vehicle and attempted to take her to the hospital, but she died before making it.

Adrian Diaz, 28, was identified by witnesses as the person who shot Landrum in the head.

Witnesses stated Landrum and Diaz used to date and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, said police.

Diaz fled the scene while the family was attempting to take Landrum to the hospital.

Authorities later found a man dead with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head in Guadalupe County.

Authorities stated they identified the vehicle at the scene as being the one Diaz drove away in and then identified Diaz as the man with the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. Members of the San Marcos Police Department's patrol and criminal investigations divisions responded to asses the scene.

