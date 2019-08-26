SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred between August 15 and August 22 at The Cedars Apartments.

John Edward Muzquiz, 21, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

On August 15, officers with the San Marcos Police Department responded to two separate reports of aggravated robbery at The Cedars Apartments.

Detectives identified Muzquiz as the suspect and issued two warrants for Aggravated Robbery, according to officials with the City of San Marcos.

On August 22, SMPD again received numerous calls about robberies that occurred at the same apartment complex. The first robbery occurred at 10:43 p.m. and the second took place approximately five minutes later.

Both victims reported a Hispanic man with facial tattoos carrying a gun. SMPD also identified Muzquis as the suspect in these robberies.

Muzquiz is currently being held in the Hays County Jail for the August 15 incidents and is awaiting further charges.