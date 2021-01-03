San Marcos police respond to four 'deadly conduct incidents' in one weekend

Police said that potentially the same suspects fired shots outside of two San Marcos parties after not being let in both times.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is asking for the public's help gathering information related to four deadly conduct incidents that occurred throughout the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28.

There were no known injuries in any of these incidents, SMPD said.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Dunbar Park

The first incident occurred at approximately 5:03 p.m. on Saturday. SMPD officers were dispatched to Dunbar Park, located at 801 Martin Luther King Drive, for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a gun and a potential disturbance or assault. According to SMPD, officers found spent shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact Det. Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-11893.

Green Spring Apartments

The second incident occurred at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Saturday. SMPD officers were dispatched to Green Spring Apartments, located at 1654 Post Road, for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a gun. Officers did not find any evidence from the apartment complex, SMPD said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

Sunday, Feb. 28

The Retreat Apartments

The third incident of the weekend happened at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Sunday. SMPD officers were dispatched to The Retreat Apartments, located at 512 Craddock Ave., for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a gun and possible disturbance near the 1600 building.

SMPD officers learned that a party was underway at the apartment complex when unknown men attempted to enter the party. SMPD said the men were not allowed in, and one of them fired a pistol into the air several times. Witnesses told SMPD officers that a second unknown man then pointed an assault rifle at a bystander. The suspects fled the scene, SMPD said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact Det. Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-12001.

Copper Beech Apartments

The fourth and final incident from the weekend happened at approximately 3:48 a.m. on Sunday. SMPD officers were dispatched to Copper Beech Apartments, located at 1701 Mill Street, for a community-initiated call of a deadly conduct discharge of a gun and possible disturbance near building 11.

MPD said officers learned that there was a party with a DJ in building 11 when potentially the same unknown men from the incident at The Retreat attempted to enter this party, too. Once again, the men were not let in and one of them fired an assault rifle, SMPD said. Witnesses reportedly told police that a resident returned fire but that no one was injured. The suspects in this incident fled the scene, as well.

SMPD said officers found spent shell casings and bullet holes in the apartment where the party had occurred, in surrounding apartments and in a vehicle parked near building 11.

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals involved should contact Det. Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov and reference incident 21-12021.