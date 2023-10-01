San Marcos police investigating Saturday morning homicide

The victim has been identified as Nathaniel Hudson.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is investigating a shooting that killed one man early Saturday morning.

According to SMPD, the incident occurred at the Mission Trail apartment complex off of State Highway 123, between Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road. Police located a victim with a gunshot wound, later identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Hudson.

Police were forced to close down SH 123 during the preliminary part of the investigation as they searched for the suspect. There is currently no information about the suspect in this case.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.