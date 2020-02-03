SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a driver who reportedly left the scene of a deadly crash.

The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1:27 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Guadalupe St.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a San Antonio man and medics began performing CPR on him. First responders were able to get his pulse back and transported him to a Kyle hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. SMPD identified the victim as Eligio Vasquez, 69.

Police said their investigation has determined this was a hit-and-run crash. The driver involved has not been found, but police said pieces of the driver's vehicle were located. The SMPD was able to obtain photos of the driver's truck from security cameras near the crash.

Investigators are looking for an older model red truck that could possibly be an extended cab Chevy S-10 with a missing wire radio antenna on the right side of the hood.

SMPD

San Marcos police said the truck should have minor damage to the front side, including the missing antenna. The truck was last seen going southbound on South Guadalupe Street after the collision.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call Sgt. Sam Myers at 512-753-2182.

