Suspect admits to killing man with crossbow in San Augustine County

Officials identified the victim as Bryan Blue, 33, who was found dead after being shot with a crossbow.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — Officials have arrested the man who admitted to killing a San Augustine man and stealing his truck.

The San Augustine Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an unresponsive male in the front yard of 520 FM 711 on Dec. 5 at around 2:17 p.m.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Bryan Blue, who died from injuries after being shot with a crossbow in the back. The victim's truck was missing from the scene as well.

During the investigation, officials established 34-year-old Lorenza White as a person of interest. He was located in Lufkin on the same day at around 5:30 p.m. and was taken by Lufkin Police for warrants unrelated to the investigation.

White was seen in Blue's truck and was transported to the San Augustine Sheriff's Office for questioning.

While being interviewed, he admitted to shooting Blue with the crossbow and taking his truck and has been charged with the following counts: violation of probation, murder, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.