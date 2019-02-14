SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is trying to figure out who it was that stole her purse from her car in front of a school this week.

Elizabeth Medina said the suspects went on what she estimates was a $10,000 shopping spree.

"If you know anything about these guys please turn them in," she said. "I want to feel safe again; that's my prerogative."

Medina said the thieves took her purse within seconds right outside the Beacon Hill Academy on West Ashby in the afternoon on Feb. 7.

She said, minutes later, the men then embarked on a shopping spree at several stores on Southeast Military Drive. Medina owns a daycare, and said the thieves racked up several charges on her business cards leaving her penniless.

"It is time for us to take a stand," she said. "It is time for San Antonio to wake up. It is time for us to live like we used to live and protect and take care of each other."

Medina has a direct message to the suspects as well.

"Change your life," she said. "And I am sure your family would love you even more stronger. Stop hurting innocent people."

San Antonio Police are looking for the men responsible. Medina said they were tall and thin, adding they were also wearing hats. If you know anything, contact San Antonio Police.