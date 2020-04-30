NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A San Antonio woman is in custody after a chase on I-35 this morning that ended with police executing a PIT maneuver and firing a less-lethal round to subdue her.

The New Braunfels Police Department said that around 9:20 this morning, they were notified that a white Chevrolet pickup truck and the owner's handgun had been stolen, and the vehicle was heading their way on I-35 northbound. They attempted a traffic stop, but the female driver continued at a high rate of speed.

Officers successfully executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near exit 213 between Kyle and San Marcos, but they say the driver refused to exit. That's when they say they fired a less-lethal foam round from a 40 mm rifle, and the suspect surrendered.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Rachel Vaquera of San Antonio. NBPD says she was transported to a local hospital, medically cleared, and transported to the Comal County Jail. She faces charges of Unauthorized Use of A Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and may face additional charges.

Authorities from San Antonio, San Marcos, Hays County, and Buda assisted in the pursuit.