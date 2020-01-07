San Antonio woman arrested for 2012 murder in Edwards County

Rosa Yareli Medina was arrested for her alleged role in the killing of Inez Santa Cruz in September of 2012. Her bond was set for $1,000,000.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman has been arrested in Edwards County for a murder that happened eight years ago.

Rosa Yareli Medina, 33, was arrested for first degree murder for her alleged role in the killing of Inez Santa Cruz in September of 2012. Her bond was set for $1,000,000.

Troy Ray Ryder, also from San Antonio, was arrested days after the killing and plead guilty to capital murder, taking 75 years in prison instead of the death penalty. After an extensive investigation, authorities have arrested and charged Medina as well.