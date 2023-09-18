Two teens shot on west side, SAPD says

It happened Monday evening on the far west side. Police said the victims were both hit in the leg by the same bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police say two teenagers were injured in a shooting on the far west side on Monday evening.

The call came in just before 5 p.m. Officers at the scene along the 8900 block of Ridge Hollow Street were still investigating about an hour later, but told KENS 5 that the victims were both struck in the leg with the same bullet. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there were conflicting reports about what happened. Investigators were still searching for shell casings and working to determine if the shooting occurred inside or outside the home.

It's unknown as of yet how many suspects police might be looking for.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.