Race car, truck and trailer stolen from parking lot near La Cantera

The owner of the race car says there are fewer than 200 of them in the world. He's hoping that makes it easier to find.

SAN ANTONIO — Thieves took off with a truck and trailer on the northwest side in the La Cantera area. Inside the trailer: a 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 race car.

He's sharing his story with KENS 5 hoping someone can help.

"The racing community, they know this car," said the northwest-side resident, who wished to remain anonymous for our interview. "It's a very obvious car. It stands out like a sore thumb."

He says he left his truck and trailer a parking lot off La Cantera Terrace Thursday night. He's parked there before with no issues until Friday, when he arrived to pick everything up to head to the race track.

"I came back at about 8:00 (Friday) morning and there's nothing here," he explained, holding his truck keys in his pocket.

The truck and trailer with the race car were gone.

The man called towing companies, but has had no luck finding his vehicles. So he filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department.

"The police officer indicated, when he came out here, he says, 'This is not my jurisdiction, but I've been out here a few times. Every one of the calls have been stolen vehicles out of this parking lot.'"

He believes everything may have been stolen around 2 a.m. That's when he got four OnStar alerts sent to his phone, saying the truck's theft deterrent system was triggered.

"That's all we know at the moment."

For anyone looking to sell the car or the parts, he says, the joke's on them.

"It's not street-legal. You can't register it. There's not a use for it other than racing," he explained.

SAPD officials say they're still working on the report for this case.

As for you at home, a spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department says:

Never leave any valuables out in the open in your car.

Remember to lock your car and never leave it running with the keys inside.

The man who we interviewed says he followed all of those rules, and now he's just hoping he can get his race car, truck and trailer back.

The truck is a white 2019 GMC Denali HD and the trailer is a 2020 Haulmark Edge.