San Antonio stepfather and stepson convicted in 2020 killing of Bexar County man

Jurors deliberated for three hours before returning the guilty verdict.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio stepfather and stepson have been found guilty of murder for a 2020 shooting death in east Bexar County.

A jury deliberated for about three hours Monday before returning the verdict for both men.

Josh Fowler, 24, died in a fight involving knives and handguns. Now Josh Wootan and his stepfather, William Blackenship, will be sentenced to prison for killing Fowler during what was described as a drug-fueled fight.

Defense attorneys on Monday argued that Fowler started the argument by hitting Wootan in the head and knocking him out, before trying to stab him with a knife. They say Blankenship fired at Fowler to save his stepson.

Prosecutors provided a different story, saying it was the now-convicted pair who sparked the fatal confrontation by tracking down Fowler and smashing the windows of his car to draw him into a fight.

The sentencing phase of the trial is next.

