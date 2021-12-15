Woman shot on northeast side and shooter got away, police say

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was shot in the chest around 2 a.m. at the Cottage Creek Apartments on Ray Bon Drive, investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 30s was shot in the chest early Wednesday morning on the northeast side, police said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting around 2 a.m.at the Cottage Creek Apartments on Ray Bon Drive. When police arrived, they found the injured woman and witnesses who said the shooter ran away.

She was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators did not say if the woman was shot inside or outside of an apartment.