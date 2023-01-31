SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies

James Kirkwood is also out on parole for robbery charges out of Houston, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say.

Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.

"People had their hands up, (he) had a firearm," Soliz said. "We were able to take him into custody as soon as he was done robbing the store."

Soliz said no shots were fired in that robbery that police witnessed, adding that Kirkwood was out on parole for similar charges out of Houston. He faces one charge of aggravated robbery for the Tuesday incident, with additional charges stemming from the previous robberies possible.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.