Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed a south-side corner store at gunpoint

“I called by boss and said, ‘Hey, I don’t even know if I am able to be here in the right mind.’"

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A south-side corner store is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects who held up the business on separate occasions.

Both incidents at the Primo Foot Mart, located along Flores Street, were caught on camera.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man entered the store wearing blue gloves, a black hoodie and a black ski mask. He can be seen via surveillance video heading straight to the cashier, Matthew Almaraz, and pointing a gun at him.

“It was really scary the way he did that,” said Almaraz. “He held it straight to my face with a big barrel.”

The armed robber demanded all the money in the register, Almaraz said.

However, the cashier had tripped over the register’s electrical cords in his panic. Almaraz said he tried to explain that he couldn’t open the register until the cords were plugged back in.

So, the robber instead took the entire register and left. Almaraz estimates he stole about $700.

“I’m just upset about it, it’s not even funny,” Almaraz said.

The frightening ordeal happened just days after another attempted robbery.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, a man grabbed a customer from behind and put a boxcutter to his throat. He told Almaraz to give him all the money in the register.

The customer was able wrestle the blade away, and Almaraz helped scare him off with a baseball bat.

“I’m worried,” said Almaraz. “I called by boss and said, ‘Hey, I don’t even know if I am able to be here in the right mind.’ It’s difficult. Very difficult.”

Almaraz says the owner of the Primo Food Mart is considering security upgrades.

“If you know anyone who is trying to open a big black box that almost looks like a safe box, call police,” he said. “Turn them in.”

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) told KENS 5 no arrests have been made in either case. Authorities do not believe Saturday’s attempted robbery and Wednesday’s armed robbery are connected.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 210-207-7273.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS: