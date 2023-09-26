'He very much groomed this victim': San Antonio priest sexually assaulted older parishioner multiple times, BCSO says

Bexar County authorities are asking that any other potential victims contact authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — A Roman Catholic priest assigned to several San Antonio-area parishes since 2017 was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday.

Bexar County authorities say George Mbugua Ndung'u assaulted an elderly woman in her 70s on multiple occasions. They were alerted by the Archdiocese of San Antonio, which had hired a private investigator and was looking into improprieties involving Ndung'u, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

BCSO was made aware of the allegation earlier this month.

"Another employee of the church came to us and indicated that this priest had done something improper with her," Salazar said.

The church then issued a call for parishioners with information on potential misbehavior involving Ndung'u to come forward, at which point the victim alleged he had sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, starting in November of 2022.

"He very much groomed this victim, gained her confidence," Salazar said. "He saw an opportunity and, like a predator will tend to do, he took full advantage of that—weaseled his way into her home and sexually assaulted her on several different occasions."

In 2017, Ndung'u – who also went by Wanjiri Ndung'u – began working at Our Lady of Good Counsel in San Antonio. He was later transferred to St. Martin De Porres and then St. Gabriel that same year.

Officials with the Archdiocese of San Antonio said Ndung'u went on to serve at the following churches:

2018: St. Ann in La Vernia

2018: St. Mary's in Stockdale

2019: St. Peter and Paul in New Braunfels

2021: St. Thomas the Apostle in Canyon Lake

2021-2023: St Rose of Lima in San Antonio

Salazar said it is common for priests like Ndung'u to be transferred to different churches every so often. He also praised archdiocese officials on their response to the allegations.

"I have no doubt in my mind that the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio would absolutely handle that situation the same way the did with this one—they'd bring it right to the Bexar County sheriff's office," he said.

Archdiocese officials said in a statement that they "take seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct," adding that "the safety and wellbeing of all people are very importance, and the church's safe-environment policies seek to protect everyone, most especially children and vulnerable adults."

The archdiocese is urging anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact law enforcement, as well as the the Office of Victims Assistance and Safe Environment at (210) 734-7786.

Salazar also asked that anyone else who may have been victimized by Ndung'u contact his office at (210) 335-6000.

"There's absolutely no reason to be ashamed if you were in fact preyed upon by a sexual predator like this, and we would urge you to come forward," Salazar added.

BSCO says that, by law, even if actions are "consensual" with members of the clergy and victims are exercising their powers as a clergy person, that negates any consent that may have been given.

