Northwest-side standoff ends with domestic assault suspect taking his own life, SAPD chief says

Authorities initially responded to the area for a report of gunfire Wednesday afternoon. They eventually discovered the man was wanted for violating parole.

SAN ANTONIO — An hours-long standoff between a man paroled for murder and San Antonio Police ended with an exchange of gunfire and the man taking his own life, Chief William McManus said Wednesday night.

The man has not been identified.

The incident began around 1 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive, near the Medical Center area, for a report of shots fired.

"What it turned out to be was a domestic assault," McManus said. "We had a man shooting at a female – not sure what the relationship was, whether it was a wife or a girlfriend or ex-wife – but shot about four rounds at her as she fled the apartment."

At that point, McManus said, the man retreated back inside the residence, sparking the standoff.

Authorities eventually discovered the man was wanted for violating his parole, but despite the efforts of "a variety of people out there trying to get him out of the apartment safely," he wouldn't exit.

Eventually, at around 6:30 p.m., the man started shooting out a window at officers on the scene, McManus said. An SAPD veteran of about 20 years "fired one round in return," hitting him in the shoulder.

The chief said the man then "put his own gun to his head and killed himself."

The man was the only individual in the apartment, McManus added. The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative duty per SAPD protocol as authorities continue to investigate the incident.