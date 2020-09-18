San Antonio police respond after hundreds of drivers take over major roads in chaotic event

A teen was arrested, some drivers did donuts and burnouts, and a fire was set on the highway in what started as a driving celebration of Mexico's Independence Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Dramatic video showing several lines of cars shutting down traffic is circulating around social media. At one point, a video captured a fire burning in the middle of the road.

According to police, the need for speed landed one teenager behind bars. In connection to the massive event, police say 19-year-old Alan Joshimar Gomez was charged with racing.

Video posted on Facebook and Snapchat shows drivers meeting up at what appears to be a shopping center parking lot. In the video, cars are seeing doing donuts. It eventually spilled out onto highways Wednesday night. Video capturing the spectacle shows more than a hundred cars following each other. According to social media posts, it started as a driving celebration of Mexico's Independence Day.

A flier circulating states 'Independencia De Mexico Cruise.' It reads: 'Bring yall's Mexican flags and y'all be safe and drive carefully moving locations.'

The driver destinations were in different areas around San Antonio. Cars reportedly took over parts of Highway 90 West at 36th and I-10 and Fresno.

In one video, a witness is heard saying: "Here comes the cops, they are stuck at the light." San Antonio police rushed over to break-up all the vehicles that just stalled up traffic. Police called the behavior reckless.