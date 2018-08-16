SAN ANTONIO — Police are offering a reward in their search for a man who robbed a Northeast-side bowling alley,

On Friday, August 3, the suspect broke into the Astro Super Bowl at 3203 Harry Wurzbach Rd. Police say the man threatened the manager with a gun, demanding his money and cell phone. The suspect then forced the manager to show him the safe, from which he stole cash.

The suspect left the scene with an accomplice, according to police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5000 for information about the suspect's identity. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.

© 2018 KENS