Crime

San Antonio Police looking for ten possible suspects in early morning shooting

The shooting happened at the Boulder Creek Apartment Homes in the 12300 block of Vance Jackson Road around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — Two shooting victims are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and San Antonio Police are looking for as many as ten possible suspects in connection to the incident, according to a spokesperson with SAPD. 

Officers were called out to a shooting at the Boulder Creek Apartment Homes in the 12300 block of Vance Jackson Road around 3 a.m. Thursday. 

Witnesses at the scene told police that they heard a series of gunshots and officers found multiple shell casings on the ground, along with a firearm at the scene. 

Officers are looking for ten possible suspects, likely men between the ages of 18 - 25 based on information from witnesses; all of the suspects had firearms and took off from the scene before officers arrived, according to a spokesperson for the department. 

It is unclear at this time what led to the shootout.

Two men in their 20s were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. 