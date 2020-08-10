San Antonio Police looking for ten possible suspects in early morning shooting

The shooting happened at the Boulder Creek Apartment Homes in the 12300 block of Vance Jackson Road around 3 a.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two shooting victims are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and San Antonio Police are looking for as many as ten possible suspects in connection to the incident, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

Witnesses at the scene told police that they heard a series of gunshots and officers found multiple shell casings on the ground, along with a firearm at the scene.

Officers are looking for ten possible suspects, likely men between the ages of 18 - 25 based on information from witnesses; all of the suspects had firearms and took off from the scene before officers arrived, according to a spokesperson for the department.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shootout.

Two men in their 20s were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.