San Antonio Police looking for suspects following two pizza restaurant robberies overnight

Investigators do not believe the back-to-back robberies are related.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for the suspects responsible for robbing two local pizza restaurants in unrelated incidents overnight.

The first robbery occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday at the Little Caesars located in the 9800 block of Potranco Road.

According to an official with SAPD, three men wearing masks and carrying firearms walked into the restaurant while five employees were closing up.

One of the men held all of the employees at gunpoint, while the other two men got into the safe and grabbed an unknown amount of money. The three men then took off from the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

Twenty minutes later, around midnight, officers were called out to a robbery at the Domino's restaurant located in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson Road.

An official with SAPD said that a man wearing a mask scoped out the restaurant from the outside for a little while before entering the restaurant.

The suspect reportedly pulled a gun on the employees and demanded money out of the cash register. He made out with around $100 and took off from the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators believe that the suspect might have worked at the restaurant in the past or known someone inside.

Police do not believe that the two pizza restaurant robberies are related, just a coincidence.