San Antonio Police looking for robbery suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped victim before taking his car

SAN ANTONIO — Two robbery suspects remain at large after pistol-whipping a man and taking his car, per SAPD.

Officers were called out to a robbery at the Soap Works apartments in the 600 block of N Santa Rosa Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

According to an official with SAPD, the victim was in the parking lot of the apartments walking to his friend's place, when he was approached by two men armed with a handgun.

The suspects allegedly pointed the firearm at the victim, pistol-whipped him, and took his keys and possibly some other items.

According to SAPD, the suspects took off in the victim's silver Ford Focus and one of the suspect's cars, a black sedan.