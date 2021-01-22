x
San Antonio Police looking for robbery suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped victim before taking his car

According to an official with SAPD, the victim was in the parking lot of the Soap Works apartments, when he was approached by two men.
SAN ANTONIO — Two robbery suspects remain at large after pistol-whipping a man and taking his car, per SAPD.

Officers were called out to a robbery at the Soap Works apartments in the 600 block of N Santa Rosa Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday. 

According to an official with SAPD, the victim was in the parking lot of the apartments walking to his friend's place, when he was approached by two men armed with a handgun.

The suspects allegedly pointed the firearm at the victim, pistol-whipped him, and took his keys and possibly some other items. 

According to SAPD, the suspects took off in the victim's silver Ford Focus and one of the suspect's cars, a black sedan. 

The robbery victim sustained minor injuries but did not go to the hospital. The suspects remain at large. 