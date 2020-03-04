SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in solving a murder from 2018.

Anyone with a tip on the March 2018 murder of Ricardo Aguirre, 29, could earn up to $5,000 if that tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for Aguirre's murder.

According to a press release sent from Crime Stoppers, officers responded to the 3800 block of San Fernando for shots fired on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:15 a.m.

At that location, they found Aguirre in a maroon car that had apparently crashed into a tree. Upon closer investigation, it was found that Aguirre had been shot multiple times and was dead.

Anyone with any information on this case is advised to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Calls and tips directly to this line are anonymous.