Crime

San Antonio Police asking for help with murder investigation

Officers were responding to a shooting in the 4000 block of E Houston Street on January 1, 2021, when they found the murder victim, Abian Huel.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help identifying suspects in the murder of 37-year-old Abian Huel. 

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 4000 block of E Houston Street around 6 a.m. on January 1, 2021. 

At the scene, officers found Huel with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground. 

Huel was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away from his injuries. 

San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help identifying the suspects in the below video. 

VIDEO | San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help identifying suspects in the video. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 210-207-7635.

The suspects were briefly caught on camera fleeing the murder scene. 

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 210-207-7635, reference SAPD21000146.