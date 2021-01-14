San Antonio Police asking for help with murder investigation

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help identifying suspects in the murder of 37-year-old Abian Huel.
Officers were called out to a shooting in the 4000 block of E Houston Street around 6 a.m. on January 1, 2021.
At the scene, officers found Huel with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground.
Huel was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away from his injuries.
San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help identifying the suspects in the below video.
VIDEO | San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help identifying suspects in the video. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 210-207-7635.
The suspects were briefly caught on camera fleeing the murder scene.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 210-207-7635, reference SAPD21000146.