Man arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at west-side apartment complex

The 22-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and police said he knew the shooter.

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with a weekend shooting at a west-side apartment complex that left the victim in critical condition, San Antonio police say.

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities who arrived at the complex Saturday along the 2000 block of Oak Hill spoke with a witness who was in her bedroom when she heard the shots being fired. She told police she looked outside and found someone wearing "black long sleeves, black pants, gloves and a blue ski mask" firing toward the apartment of the victim, 22-year-old James Miles.

Police later spoke to Miles at the hospital, where he told them he knew the suspect, Jeamaryun Gaines, also 22 years old. Miles told police he was returning from a job interview Saturday when Gaines, dressed as described by the witness, approached and held a gun up to his head while demanding his property, the affidavit states. Miles brushed it off, thinking Gaines was "saying this jokingly."

The two were making their way to behind Miles' apartment, the affidavit states, which is when Gaines allegedly started "acting strange" before firing at Miles in the back.

"The defendant continued to shoot at the victim and his gun jammed twice," according to the arrest document.

Miles eventually fled into his unit.

Police later reviewed surveillance video and observed the suspect retreating into a different apartment unit where Miles told officers Gaines lived. Gaines also matched the description of the shooter.

Gaines has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held on a $75,000 bond, according to online records. An initial court appearance is scheduled for August 22.

