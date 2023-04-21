'I feel in my heart he was set up': Family believes man's generosity led to his murder

Larry Wilson, 54, was found shot to death in his car at an apartment complex near Windcrest one week ago.

SAN ANTONIO — One week ago, 54-year-old Larry Wilson was found shot to death in his car at an apartment complex near Windcrest.

Now San Antonio police investigators are trying to solve his murder while family members plan his funeral.

"Unfortunately, with the way society is nowadays, people don't care for life anymore," said Larry's brother, Johnny.

Johnny said Larry lived near the apartment complex where he died. He believes his brother drove there to help someone out.

What's puzzling to the Wilson family is why Larry went to that particular complex; they say he doesn't know anyone who lives there.

They also don't know why he was out so late.

"Usually by 8, 8:30, Larry's usually kicked back in his chair and he don't leave," Johnny explained.

To Johnny, it's unfathomable to realize his only brother is gone.

"Missing my brother... it's not just me. A lot of people miss him," he said. "They didn't have to shoot him. I don't know anybody who'd wanna do that to Larry."

On April 14 Larry was found shot to death in the driver's seat of his white Ford Expedition. He was parked outside the Banyan Tree Apartments off Cross Creek Road, near Austin Highway.

"I feel in my heart he was set up," said Johnny.

Police say Larry was shot by a man standing on the passenger's side. Witnesses saw the suspect running away from the car with a backpack.

"This wasn't a crime of drugs," Johnny said. "Larry wasn't into drugs. He didn't drink, he didn't smoke. He had health problems. He was on medications, so he couldn't even if he wanted to."

Larry's mother drove to his house on Sunday, only to find his car gone. They called police and learned what happened.

"My mother texts everybody, 'Goodnight, love you.' Every night," said Johnny. "He didn't reply back that night."

Johnny recalls his neighbor mentioning Larry was going to help out a friend Friday night who needed money to feed their family.

"Larry was disabled. I was his representative payee. He called me Thursday night and asked if I could CashApp him $150 so he could go to the grocery store. I didn't think anything of that," said Johnny. "He'd call me if he needed money or anything."

Every Tuesday, Johnny would pick up his brother and they'd go for a ride. Larry's health was struggling, as he'd suffered multiple heart attacks, an aneurism and lived with epilepsy.

Health issues aside, relatives say Larry was always known for his humor and generosity.

"He likes to talk a lot of smack, but that's Larry. That's the way Larry is," Johnny explained. "He's a big, ol' teddy bear. Anything you wanted him to do, he'd drop what he's doing and run to come help you—even though he wasn't in good health."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. The Wilson Family will match that, which ups the reward to $10,000.

Services for Larry Wilson begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Heritage Oaks Mortuary at 2502 South WW White Road.

