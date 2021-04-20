x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Crime

San Antonio mother indicted for tampering with evidence in disappearance of young son, who is still missing

D'lanny Chairez is accused of abandoning her 20-month-old boy James. She faces up to 10 years for the evidence tampering charge.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: the video above is from March 16.

The mother of a missing toddler already facing charges in his disappearance has been indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury on a charge of tampering with evidence.

"The charge reflects that on March 15, 2021, D’Lanny Reaneille Chairez, knowing that an investigation was in progress did intentionally and knowingly conceal a child (James Chairez)," a release from the Bexar County District Attorney said. "Tampering with evidence is a third degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000."

On March 16, Chairez was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child. The arresting document said that investigators found what appeared to be a crib sheet with blood on it in the suspect's home, along with the baby's diapers, stroller, car seat and toys.

The infant was last seen alive in January, according to court documents. Chairez told police she gave up the boy for adoption, though authorities say that story has changed.

Related Articles