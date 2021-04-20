San Antonio mother indicted for tampering with evidence in disappearance of young son, who is still missing

D'lanny Chairez is accused of abandoning her 20-month-old boy James. She faces up to 10 years for the evidence tampering charge.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: the video above is from March 16.

The mother of a missing toddler already facing charges in his disappearance has been indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury on a charge of tampering with evidence.

"The charge reflects that on March 15, 2021, D’Lanny Reaneille Chairez, knowing that an investigation was in progress did intentionally and knowingly conceal a child (James Chairez)," a release from the Bexar County District Attorney said. "Tampering with evidence is a third degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000."

On March 16, Chairez was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child. The arresting document said that investigators found what appeared to be a crib sheet with blood on it in the suspect's home, along with the baby's diapers, stroller, car seat and toys.