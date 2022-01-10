San Antonio man sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder of his cousin

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the murder of his cousin, a jury decided on Monday.
Edison Carraman was found guilty in the 2020 death of Kristopher Carraman, which investigators said stemmed from an argument with family members and ended in a drive-by shooting.
Carraman must serve at least half of the sentence before he will be considered for parole.
“Family disputes occur, but should never be resolved by violence. This defendant’s bad decisions have lasting effects on this entire family. This jury’s verdict does not bring back Kristopher Carraman, but I hope it brings them some peace,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.