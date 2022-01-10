San Antonio man sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder of his cousin

Edison Carraman was found guilty in the 2020 death of Kristopher Carraman, which investigators said stemmed from a fight and ended in a drive-by shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the murder of his cousin, a jury decided on Monday.

Edison Carraman was found guilty in the 2020 death of Kristopher Carraman, which investigators said stemmed from an argument with family members and ended in a drive-by shooting.

Carraman must serve at least half of the sentence before he will be considered for parole.