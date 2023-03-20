Man sentenced to prison after firing into apartment walls, killing woman two units away

Shawna Robinson was killed on her 30th birthday, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for inadvertently murdering a woman on her 30th birthday when he fired his gun in a fit of rage.

Police said Shawana Robinson was injured in July of 2019 from a bullet that pierced her north-side apartment's walls, fired by Amir Powell from two units over. She later died at the hospital.

According to authorities, Powell, who was 25 at the time of his arrest, was arguing with a woman in his apartment when he fired three shots into the walls of his apartment unit, resulting in Robinson being hit as she was sitting on the couch.

Such crimes typically result in manslaughter charges, the Bexar County District Attorney's office said. However, citing the "reckless" nature of Robinson's killing, Powell was tried and convicted for murder—making him ineligible for probation.

