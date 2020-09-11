San Antonio man sentenced for intoxication manslaughter in northeast-side crash that killed woman in 2018

Dakota Lovelace had a BAC of .237 when he crashed his car into Jennifer White's at 70 mph without applying the brakes, according to the Bexar County DA's office.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter earlier this year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a woman in a 2018 car crash at the intersection of Perrin Beitel and Naco Perrin.

The Bexar County district attorney's office said that Dakota Lovelace had a blood alcohol content of .237, about three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash that killed Jennifer White. They said he was driving at about 70 mph and did not apply the brakes before hitting White's car into a delivery truck.

White, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, her mother Maria White described Jennifer as a “beautiful, bubbly person” and said “a hole has been left in her life and the lives of so many others.”

Lovelace, now 25, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge Laura Parker. She also ordered that he must serve at least half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole based on an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon.

“There is no excuse for drinking and driving. Jennifer White was an innocent victim in this tragedy," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. "I know that the resolution of this criminal case will not bring Jennifer back, but I hope we can honor her memory by the simple act of not getting behind the wheel after drinking."