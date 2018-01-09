The owner of a stolen motorcycle, who only wanted to be identified as “Eric,” said that his precious Harley Davidson was stolen from his job last Friday in the 4600 block of Perrin Creek.

“It is pretty upsetting,” he said. “It really stinks, you know?”

Eric provided surveillance video and said that the man walked in and acted like he knew someone. He said the man left, and then came back. Eric said that when the suspect came back, he rode off in his bike.

“After popping the steering lock, he pulled [a wrench] out and put [it] on the ignition tumbler, and just gave it a swift pop,” he said. “It broke the pin inside, it started right up, and he took off.”

He said that it took the thief less than two minutes to ride off in the bike that he’s had for 18 years.

“I kind of relive that moment every time, because my motorcycle isn’t there,” he said.

He encourages other bikers to be vigilant and install an alarm system. Police are working with Eric to find his bike.

“I hope you are caught,” he said of the thief. “I want my motorcycle back. I want you brought to justice.”

