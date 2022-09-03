San Antonio man arrested on charges of sex trafficking a minor

Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, has been charged with first degree felony by trafficking a child after a 16-year-old victim was recovered at a hotel in Dallas.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking a minor for sex with men across Texas, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, has been charged with first degree felony by trafficking a child after a 16-year-old victim was recovered at a hotel in Dallas. The victim told police that she met Hughes in the parking lot of a San Antonio hotel in July of 2021, and after he had sex with her that day, she worked for him by performing sex acts with other men for money.

The victim told police that another man, identified as Lavonte Oneal Parker, gave her methamphetamine and took naked photographs of her and used them in an escort advertisement.

She told police that Hughes picked her up and she began working for him again, traveling to Houston and Dallas. She also said that in Dallas, Hughes told her he knew her real age.