San Antonio man arrested on arson charge

Police say 40-year-old Jesse Garza broke the windows at his ex-girlfriend's home and attempted to light the home on fire.
SAN ANTONIO — A woman described a night of terror to police, and now detectives have arrested her ex-boyfriend.

Police say 40-year-old Jesse Garza is charged with arson.

The victim says a few weeks ago, Garza broke all the windows out of her home and a few hours later, he returned to try to start her kitchen on fire with a burning bottle he put through a broken window. The victim says she put the fire out and called police. 

Garza remains jailed under bonds totaling more than $50-thousand dollars.