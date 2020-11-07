San Antonio man arrested on arson charge

SAN ANTONIO — A woman described a night of terror to police, and now detectives have arrested her ex-boyfriend.
Police say 40-year-old Jesse Garza is charged with arson.
The victim says a few weeks ago, Garza broke all the windows out of her home and a few hours later, he returned to try to start her kitchen on fire with a burning bottle he put through a broken window. The victim says she put the fire out and called police.
Garza remains jailed under bonds totaling more than $50-thousand dollars.