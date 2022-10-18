Man arrested after police say he shot a friend who liked his girlfriend's Instagram pictures

Police say Frank Mosley shot his friend in the head in March. He's now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after police say he shot another man in the head, a San Antonio man is now behind bars.

Frank Kalvin Mosley II was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that happened back in March at an east-side apartment complex.

According to an arrest warrant, police said Mosley and the victim were neighbors, classmates and longtime friends. But that friendship took a turn when, according to police, Mosley got upset with his 21-year-old friend for “liking” his girlfriend’s pictures on Instagram.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on March 8, when police were called out to the 4600 block of East Houston St. for a shooting. When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After talking to witnesses and Mosley’s girlfriend, investigators learned of a feud that sparked between the Mosley and the victim after Mosely got upset his friend was going through his girlfriend's Instagram photos.

Witnesses told police the victim went to Mosley’s apartment to fight, escalating the feud. While they were outside, one witness saw Mosley with a gun, according to the arrest warrant.

A few minutes later, that witness heard a gunshot, ran outside and saw the victim laying on the ground.

Mosley ran, but police finally caught up with him on Monday.

According to police documents, investigators were able to identify Mosley from matching pictures posted on his social media accounts to his booking picture on file with Bexar County records.

Mosley’s girlfriend told officers she’d never seen Mosley with a gun, but according to investigators, he had posted photos of himself with different guns on his social media accounts.

In the arrest warrant, investigators said the victim was able to recover enough to communicate with his family, and told his parents during a speech therapy session that Mosley is the person who shot him.