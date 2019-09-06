ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A post on the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page helped law enforcement find a suspect in a series of residential burglaries.

After posting the images above on Friday, the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that Miguel Angel Rodriguez, age 30, of San Antonio had been charged with three counts of Burglary of a Habitation.

Rodriguez was caught on security camera at the scene of several residential burglaries in Atascosa County over the previous few weeks. He is in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man who beat, robbed friend over poker game arrested, police say

Mourners gather in downtown Houston for walk to remember Maleah Davis

Ram pickups recalled because air bags, seat belts may not work in crash

SAPD investigating after two men found dead near railroad tracks

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' inspires autistic boy to sing