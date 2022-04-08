'It was entirely random," Chief McManus says of LA Fitness slaying

Brandon Broadnax was killed just over a week before he would have turned 35.

SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio authorities continues to investigate last week's deadly shooting inside a north-side LA Fitness, SAPD Chief William McManus says the killing was random.

"That is what is so odd about this," McManus told KENS 5 in an exclusive interview. "Most times when an offense like that happens, there is some reason why, some connection between the victim and the shooter."

Gunfire erupted at the gym on the evening of August 1, killing 34-year-old Brandon Broadnax, a father of three who was recently married this spring. The incident has left family members wondering why he was targeted.

Broadnax would have turned 35 on Wednesday.

"My brother is not a violent person," a relative told KENS 5 last week. "He is the peacemaker of the family. He just worked went to church. "There is no reason for my brother to have been taken from us."

The 32-year-old suspect, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, was jailed under a $250,000 bond.

"We have no evidence to date that would link the shooter and the victim," McManus said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

