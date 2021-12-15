Reward offered after SA restaurant repeatedly torched, local family says

Rodriquez says she found gas cans believed to have started the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A local family says their business, PAPIS Mexican Restaurant, was repeatedly torched and will offer a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The owner's daughter, Laura Rodriquez says she received a security alert early Tuesday morning when she saw their building on fire.

Rodriquez says gas cans were found and believed to have started the fire.

"Everybody works hard for their stuff. It took us a long time to get where we are at," Rodriquez said.

The family installed at least 10 more cameras and extra lightning after the incident.