Grandmother mugged steps away from front door, suspect on the run

It happened off Parkwood Drive near Rittiman, blocks away from Fort Sam Houston.

SAN ANTONIO — Some content graphic in the story below.

Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked an elderly woman steps away from her front door.

It happened on the northeast side of San Antonio near Rittiman, blocks away from Fort Sam Houston.

The woman's granddaughter, Legend, documented the scene. She's sharing her grandmother's story with KENS 5 in hopes someone will turn in the mugger.

Tuesday night, Legend says her grandparents took a quick trip to HEB.

"Normally I go with them, but I stayed home," she explained.

She says her grandparents returned to the home off Parkwood Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Her grandmother said as she pulled in the driveway, she saw a man walking down the street.

"[My grandma] was grabbing the bags out of the backseat, she heard him talking," said Legend. "She said it sounded like he was on his phone and she didn't think anything of it."

The couple made their way to the front door. As the grandfather opened the door, the grandmother felt a tug on her purse.

"[The suspect] started yanking on her purse telling her to get on the ground," said Legend.

The suspect tugged the purse so hard, her grandmother fell down and hit her head on a brick.

Police say the grandfather tried running after the man, but the suspect got away running down Fiat Drive.

"It was so heartbreaking because the shirt [my grandma] was wearing was one of her favorites," said Legend. "It's normally nice, bright and colorful but it was darkened because of how much she bled from hitting her head on a brick."

In the purse were a wallet, a phone, AirPods and the grandmother's dentures.

"She's just a little wobbly, a little scared," said Legend. "She has two scratches going down the front of her forehead."

All things considered, Legend's 74-year-old grandmother is physically OK. She spent several hours at the hospital Tuesday night, but didn't sustain any major injuries. For now, she's on pain meds and using a cane to help her walk.

"My grandparents are the nicest people in the world and if I can do anything to help them, I will do it," said Legend. "If this guy gets caught, he will woefully regret the day he screwed with my family."

Legend is caring for her grandmother 24/7 now and plans to accompany her to the store a bit earlier in the day from now on.

She posted her CashApp on Twitter, sharing what happened to her family, and says she's already received support for her family.

⚠️ PLEASE SHARE⚠️

My grandmother was robbed and assaulted 2 nights ago. Her phone, false teeth, and other important expensive items have been stolen. Some of you have asked if there was a place to donate. You can donate to my Momo at cashapp $isajax to help her out. Thank you! https://t.co/3wl9R8g8rs — 💫 Legendary Year 💫 (@ThatLegendNet) February 23, 2023

Police were able to get a description of the suspect and footage of him running by a neighbor's security camera.