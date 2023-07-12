'I want this nightmare to be over': Quiet San Antonio neighborhood rattled by drive-by shootings

Neighbors say the same two homes were the target of at least three drive-by shootings over the course of two months. Now they're banding together to solve the crime.

SAN ANTONIO — A nightmare is unfolding for a southwest-side neighborhood.

Residents next to Kennedy High School say they've had enough of the recent violence on their streets, where they say people driving a silver car have opened fire on two homes off Dexter Drive.

Neighbors say multiple shootings have targeted the two homes over the course of two months. Now, the Thompson neighborhood is working together to solve the crime.

"If there's one thing that's true about Thompson is that everybody talks and we all look out for each other," said Joey Cipriano, former vice president of the Thompson Neighborhood Association.

The homes that were targeted are along the 100 block of Dexter Drive.

Erika Rodriguez lives in one of them. Fresh brown patches can be seen on the outside, covering at least 10 bullet holes.

"The bullet that hit upstairs went right over my husband's head," she told KENS 5.

She says since they moved in the neighborhood seven years ago, it's been quiet.

"Until now," she said.

Security cameras captured a silver car driving by Rodriguez's home then firing multiple shots, hitting her home and her family's cars before shooting at the neighbor's home.

"I want to believe [the shooters] have the wrong house," said Rodriguez. "We aren't people with problems, with enemies."

On the morning of June 27, around 5:15 a.m., was the latest scare.

Rodriguez says she doesn't know why the shooters are targeting her home.

"I'm a waitress, my husband's in construction," she explained. "We don't have problems with anyone."

Rodriguez wants whoever is responsible to realize the severity of what they're doing.

"My daughters could have died."

"We're a tight-knit community. When things like this happen, it affects everybody," said Cipriano.

The Thompson neighborhood is known as a peaceful part of the southwest side, home to many military and retired families.

Neighbors often work together to spread the word when safety concerns arise. Since the shootings began in late May, many neighbors have installed security cameras and gates to protect their homes.

"If somebody broke into down the street to their cars or their homes, my phone started ringing and I know other phones start ringing," said Rudy Lopez, president of the Thompson Neighborhood Association and chairperson of the District 5 Neighborhood Alliance.

On the Thompson Neighborhood Association's Facebook page, Cipriano said he would request more police patrols. Rodriguez made the same request.

Cipriano urged his fellow neighbors to use their voices to call in any clues, in hopes the shooters will soon be off the streets.

"What we've done is working," he explained. "Let's keep talking to each other. Let's keep having these conversations. If we have a problem, let's get together and solve it, no matter how small or how large."

Neighborhood leaders say policing shouldn't be left to just SAPD.

"We ultimately are responsible as community members for speaking out when we see something. Some of the the best security system you're ever going to have are our nosy neighbors," said Cipriano.

Lopez says he's in constant contact with their SAFFE officer, who maintains a good rapport with neighbors.

"To make sure things are being taken care of with patrol-by's, maybe even the hotspots, whatever they can do to make sure that [the violence] stops," Lopez explained. "I spoke to our SAFFE officer yesterday, and I told him, 'I wouldn't expect you to do any less than what you're supposed to be doing.'"

In a Crime Stoppers post shared earlier this week, San Antonio police noted that gunfire is being heard more frequently in the area.

No one has been injured in the drive-by shootings reported in the Thompson neighborhood.

"I just want this nightmare to be over," said Rodriguez.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get up to $5,000.